First round of weather is fog, then thunderstorms arrive in North Texas

North Texans should get ready Sunday to battle Mother Nature.
First, a dense fog advisory is in effect until noon Sunday for much of North Texas as visibility is below a quarter mile in some areas.
Officials at the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth are advising motorist to slow down, use low-beam headlights and leave plenty of distance between you and the other drivers.
North Texans get a few hours break from the weather, but forecasters say two rounds of thunderstorms will spread across North Texas Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. There’s a 60 percent chance of rain during the day.
The first round is expected to arrive at about 6 p.m.
“Not everyone will get rain at that time,” meteorologist Dennis Cain said Sunday in a telephone interview. Cain is with the NWS office in Fort Worth. “If there are any severe storms, they would contain hail.”
Another round of storms arrive after 10 p.m. Sunday, and forecasters say there’s a 100 percent chance of rain. Some severe thunderstorms are expected Sunday night with damaging winds, hail and a slight risk of tornadoes.
Rainfall totals for Sunday in some counties could reach more than two inches.
“The rain chances will be gone by Monday morning,” Cain said.
No winter weather is expected for the Stock Show this week, but slight rain chances are in the forecast Tuesday through Thursday.
High temperatures during the week will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
