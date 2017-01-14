Victim identified in southeast Fort Worth homicide

A 27-year-old man was found dead inside a southeast Fort Worth duplex Thursday morning.
Police responded to a shooting call at the 5900 block of Whittlesey Road around 8 a.m. where they found Karnell Brown dead on scene, one week after his birthday.
The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office listed his cause of death as a gunshot wound of the head.
Fort Worth homicide detectives are in the preliminary stages of the investigation and had no further information to release Saturday afternoon.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
