Victim identified in southeast Fort Worth homicide

1:57 First F-35 for Japan Pause

2:40 Clarence and Charean offer predictions for Cowboys-Packers game

2:04 Western Hills High memorial for Principal James Wellman

7:14 Community meeting about discipline of officer in viral arrest video

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth

1:51 Lockheed's F-35 and the Legacy of Air Supremacy

0:25 Woman killed, man injured in overnight shooting in Arlington

2:34 Antiques Roadshow in Fort Worth

1:31 Mother released from jail after calling police to report assault