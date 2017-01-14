Fort Worth police assist in vehicle pursuit of mail thief suspects

Two people are in custody after a 45 minute vehicle pursuit in Fort Worth Friday evening.
A Fort Worth Lieutenant was pulling out of the parking lot at 4651 North Main Street around 9:30 p.m. when he noticed an unmarked vehicle with red and blue lights attempting to pull someone over, said Ofc. Jimmy Pollzani, police spokesman.
The Lieutenant followed the vehicle and then received a call from the United States Postal Inspection Service saying that a postal inspector was in pursuit of a mail thief suspect.
Fort Worth then assisted in the chase which lasted for 20 miles until spikes were deployed and the vehicle was stopped at eastbound Texas 183 at FAA Boulevard, Pollozani said.
No injuries were reported.
A white man and woman were detained by the postal inspector. Fort Worth police could not say if they will file charges against the suspects.
Azia Branson
