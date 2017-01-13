Fugitive in girlfriend’s Fort Worth killing arrested near San Antonio

A 22-year-old man accused of killing his girlfriend in Fort Worth last month was arrested Thursday at a hospital near San Antonio, the U.S. Marshals Service said.
Brandon DeShawn Humes had been wanted since last week, when police obtained a warrant for his arrest.
On Dec. 10, his girlfriend, Jasmin Elizondo, 20, was found shot at a home in the 2500 block of Tar Heel Drive in south Fort Worth.
The couple had been involved in a domestic dispute when it escalated, police said.
Humes and Elizondo could be heard yelling at each other in an upstairs bedroom before a gunshot was fired, according to a U.S. Marshals press release.
Humes fled, and Elizondo was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force received information about Humes this week from the North Texas Fugitive Task Force, the press release said. Humes was located on Thursday morning at Northeast Methodist Hospital in Live Oak, a suburb of San Antonio.
It was unknown Friday why Humes was at the hospital.
He was taken to the Bexar County jail, where he was awaiting transport back to Fort Worth, the U.S. Marshals press release said.
Ryan Osborne
