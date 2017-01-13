Flooding possible in North Texas; Oklahoma bracing for ice storm

Heavy rain and severe storms are possible later this weekend as a strong low pressure system moves through the area Sunday night and Monday.
Flooding will be the greatest concern, but wind and hail are also possible.
“Most areas will see 1-2 inches but isolated areas could see 2 inches or more,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Patricia Sanchez.
There’s a 40 percent chance of rain Friday and Saturday. Rain chances climb to 70 percent Sunday night and 50 percent Monday.
A stalled front will keep temperatures cool Friday, with highs in the 40s and 50s across Dallas-Fort Worth. Ahead of the front, temperatures were in the 60s and 70s south of Waco and in East Texas, but in Wichita Falls the thermometer was down to 30 degrees at 9 a.m.
Traveling northward could be treacherous this weekend.
The winter storm watch has been upgraded to an Ice Storm Warning and a Freezing Rain Advisory. https://t.co/rF3WQBkOZV pic.twitter.com/BqTTG7V14e— NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) January 12, 2017
A freezing rain advisory was in effect through Saturday morning north and west of Wichita Falls and all the way to Oklahoma City and Tulsa. Northern Oklahoma and parts of the Texas Panhandle are under an ice storm warning until Sunday morning.
No frozen precipitation is expected locally, as that stalled front is expected to drift northward over the weekend. Highs Saturday, Sunday and Monday are expected to be in the 60s.
