January 13, 2017 8:46 AM

Grand Prairie businesses ‘a total loss’ after large overnight fire

By Mark David Smith

A longtime Grand Prairie business is considered a “total loss” Friday after a fire overnight.

Grand Prairie Fire Department Assistant Chief Bill Murphy said firefighters doused a two-alarm fire in about 30 minutes around midnight at Grand Prairie Audio, Tint & Security in the 1400 block of West Main Street.

The cause of the fire was under investigation Friday, but may have originated in one of the several vehicles inside, Murphy said.

The business owner “will be out of business for a while” after the large fire that damaged everything inside and the building itself. Murphy said the damage was limited to just that business, and no one was injured.

