Morning briefing: Fort Worth lands F-35 squadron; chief defends punishment; final Titletown, TX episode

Here are some of the top stories from around Fort Worth and Texas on Friday morning. Click on the links for details on each one.
Friday the 13th will be chilly with temperatures remaining in the mid-40s all day. Rain will stick around most of the day with scattered showers and thunderstorms. No severe weather is expected until Sunday evening.
Air Force picks Fort Worth for F-35 squadron
The United States Air Force announced Thursday that the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth has been chosen to land a squadron of F-35 fighter jets.
The location was chosen because of proximity tothe Fort Worth Lockheed Martin plant where the fighter jets will be built.
The F-35s are expected to start arriving in the mid-2020s.
Fort Worth chief defends officer’s punishment
At a community meeting Thursday night, Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald gave more details behind the punishment of the white officer seen arresting three black women in a video that went viral last month.
The officer, William Martin, was suspended for 10 days without pay, a decision that raised concerns among many in the community.
“The perception among many here is that we allowed a child to be choked and nothing was done. That’s patently wrong,” Fitzgerald said.
Fitzgerald said Martin will patrol the same Fort Worth neighborhood where the Dec. 21 incident took place. The conversation grew heated when many said they did not want him back in their community.
Mayor Betsy Price said that the actions taken after the incident need to be constructive.
Rescue dogs shot to death in Arkansas
Eight dogs were found dead at the home of an Arkansas couple who said they were rescuing the animals from a Fort Worth shelter.
Other dogs pulled from the shelter remained missing Thursday. The dogs found alive were taken to other rescue groups in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Final Titletown, TX episode
The Star-Telegram released the final episode Thursday afternoon of the video series Titletown, TX. In it, the Aledo Bearcats reflect on a triumphant journey to a state championship victory this season as the coaches prepare for next season.
Watch the final episode here and all other episodes here.
In other news:
- The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo opens today
- 11-year-old Star Wars fan researches astronomy at TCU
- Dez Bryant speaks out about the 2015 non-catch ahead of Sunday’s playoff game
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
