Police chief and mayor to answer questions on Fort Worth viral video arrest

A community meeting between residents, city and police officials on Thursday will likely be a sounding board for concerns surrounding the arrest of a African-American woman and her two teen daughters by a white officer in December.
A video of the arrest has been viewed more than 3.3 million times since it was posted on Facebook on Dec. 21. The officer who initiated the arrest, William Martin, was suspended for 10 days without pay. Martin is appealing that decision.
The 10-day suspension has angered some Fort Worth residents, who said Martin should have been fired.
A city official said the meeting was scheduled weeks before the Craig family arrest occurred and was called to foster closer relations between the police and Fort Worth residents. It is now expected that some concerns about the viral video arrest will be raised.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 until 7 p.m. at Christ Church in southwest Fort Worth.
Mom at center of viral video Jacqueline Craig wants charges against her dropped & still wants justice for her son. @wfaachannel8 pic.twitter.com/ve0anfdf3O— Bradley Blackburn (@BLBlackburn) December 28, 2016
The case began when Jacqueline Craig, 46, called police on Dec. 21 to report she suspected that her neighbor, an adult male, had choked her 7-year-old son because he dropped some raisins in his yard and refused to pick them up when asked.
Craig’s 19-year-old daughter, Brea Hymond, was recording a video of the discussion between the officer and Craig when tensions rose. The video showed the following sequence of events:
Officer: “Why don’t you teach your son not to litter?”
Craig: “He can’t prove that my son littered. But it doesn’t matter if he did or didn’t, it doesn’t give him the right to put his hands on him.”
Officer: “Why not?”
As the conversation between the officer and Craig heated up, Craig’s 15-year-daughter, Jacques Craig, stepped in between the two and the officer grabbed her from behind. The video shows the officer being peppered with profane language from women who had gathered at the scene. At one point, the officer pulled and pointed his Taser at Craig and Jacques Craig. He also wrestled them both to the ground.
Jacques Craig told the Star-Telegram that she “was just trying to protect my mom.”
Eventually, Craig and her two daughters were placed in police vehicles and taken away from the house in the 7400 block of Rock Garden Trail.
Craig and her older daughter face charges of interference with public duties, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and failing to provide identification, police said. Jacques Craig has been accused of interference with public duties, police said.
Lee Merritt, the attorney representing the Craig family along with his partner, Jasmine Crockett, said he is angered that the charges have not been dropped against the Craig family and that charges have not been made against the neighbor who allegedly choked Craig’s 7-year-old son. Merritt said Martin should also be charged criminally for allegedly kicking Craig’s daughter while she was in the police patrol car.
“This was an offense not only to the community of Fort Worth but to the black community,” Merritt said. “This is something I’ve been calling colored people’s justice and we’re tired of seeing colored people’s justice in this country.”
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
If you go
