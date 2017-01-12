Fort Worth police seek help identifying church arson suspects

Police appealed for help Thursday identifying suspects who vandalized St. Stephen Presbyterian Church during the weekend and set a fire inside.
Police released photographs Thursday of the suspects from church surveillance cameras, in hopes residents could recognize them.
The suspects were in the church more than five hours, according to times on the photographs. One photograph indicates that a suspect was in the church just after 9 p.m. Saturday, and the last photograph released by police showed that the suspect was there at 2:34 a.m. Sunday.
Police and fire responded to the church at 4:30 a.m. Sunday.
A 21-year-old Fort Worth man is a “person of interest,” fire Lt. Kyle Falkner said Thursday. The man was arrested Sunday on outstanding warrants a few hours after the fire and vandalism at the church, 2700 McPherson Ave., near the Texas Christian University campus. The man has been released from custody.
Police also described the man as a “person of interest” because he was in the area at the time of the incident.
“He was interviewed and then released,” police Sgt. Marc Povero said Thursday.
The fire in the church caused less than $2,000 damage to the church, but prompted cancellation of the Sunday service.
Food and containers had been stacked on a stove and torched Sunday morning. Suspects shattered windows, furniture was broken and books were ripped apart.
The congregation came together for a special service at the church Sunday afternoon.
Fort Worth police said the call came in as a burglary and numerous police cars quickly arrived at St. Stephen, where officers noticed smoke coming from the building, police said.
Anyone with information should call police at 817-392-4744.
Police are heading the investigation into the vandalism and fire at the church.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
