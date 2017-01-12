Police chase in east Fort Worth lasts about 30 minutes, ending safely

0:43 Homicide detectives investigate death in southeast Fort Worth Pause

1:01 Fuel City opening in Haltom City

2:42 Cowboys beat writers Clarence Hill and Charean Williams gear up for Sunday's Cowboys-Packers game

0:25 Woman killed, man injured in overnight shooting in Arlington

11:21 Killer speaks for first time since vicious 2001 crime

1:51 Lockheed's F-35 and the Legacy of Air Supremacy

3:07 53-pound alligator snapping turtle rescued from drainage pipe in Texas

1:35 Police Athletic League starts boxing program

19:05 Remembering #28: The Carl Wilson Story