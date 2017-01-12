Police chase in east Fort Worth lasts about 30 minutes, ending safely

A police chase lasted about 30 minutes in east Fort Worth on Thursday afternoon, ending safely when officers spiked the suspect’s tires near Shackleford Park.
Officers had been dispatched about 1 p.m. to a food store in the 5000 block of East Berry Street, where a 911 caller said the suspect, a man, was ramming his vehicle with a black Volkswagen Jetta, police spokeswoman Tamara Valle said.
Police arrived and the chase ensued.
A spike strip near Martin Street and Shackleford Street slowed the suspect’s car, allowing Special Response Team officers to take him into custody, Valle said.
The suspect was being booked into jail Thursday afternoon. His name has not been released.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
