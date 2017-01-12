Fort Worth

Fort Worth Police search for woman last heard from a month ago

Police said Thursday that investigators are seeking more information about a Fort Worth woman who went missing about a month ago.

The Fort Worth Police Department shared a news release on social media about the search for Rachel Marie Seeton, 29, who hasn’t been seen or heard from since Dec. 13 and was last seen leaving the Drummer Inn Motel, 7313 Camp Bowie West Blvd.

Seeton is described as just under 5 feet tall, about 150 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. The missing person bulletin said Seeton has mental disabilities and needs medication.

If you have information about Seeton, call Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4222.

