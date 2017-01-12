New Fort Worth medical school eventually could land in hospital district

A Nov. 16 agenda for TCU’s AddRan College of Liberal Arts chairs meeting in 2016 spells out the new Fort Worth medical school desire to “build a new building in the Hospital District” for the M.D. program.
The TCU and University of North Texas Health Science Center School of Medicine is scheduled to start classes in the summer of 2019 but first must obtain preliminary accreditation by June 2018.
Judy Bernas, associate dean for the new medical school, said it is premature to say a site has been chosen, and the focus is currently on obtaining preliminary accreditation rather than obtaining property on the south side of Fort Worth.
“That would definitely be our wish to be in the hospital district,’” Bernas said. “There’s definitely no decisions made. We don’t have the funding right now.”
Paul Paine, president of Near Southside Inc., said it would be a boon a for the south side to land the medical school.
“Today, that is their preference and I’m going to work hard to get them here,” Paine said.
The start date for the new medical school has already been pushed back a year, and Bernas said the new M.D. program will be renting space at TCU and at the Health Science Center’s campus in Fort Worth. The Health Science Center already has the Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine on campus.
The agenda item also said the new school would have an annual budget of $30 million and the first doctors would start seeing their own patients by 2026.
