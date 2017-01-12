Homicide detectives investigating death in southeast Fort Worth

1:01 Fuel City opening in Haltom City Pause

11:21 Killer speaks for first time since vicious 2001 crime

0:25 Woman killed, man injured in overnight shooting in Arlington

1:47 This is Topgolf

1:19 Grinch steals gifts, but Arlington officers buy new ones

1:35 Police Athletic League starts boxing program

3:07 53-pound alligator snapping turtle rescued from drainage pipe in Texas

4:06 Ethan Couch in court for first time as an adult

1:06 Chief reveals punishment for "rude" officer in viral arrest video