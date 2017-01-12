Homicide detectives investigating death in southeast Fort Worth

Homicide detectives were dispatched to a home where one person was found dead early Thursday in southeast Fort Worth, police said.
Police responded to the call around 8 a.m. in the 5900 block of Whittlesey Road. The police report stated that a 911 caller said someone about 20 years old was found dead outside of the duplex.
Initial details indicate that the death occurred overnight, said Officer Daniel Segura, Fort Worth police spokesman.
Segura said the cause and manner of death are unknown.
This story is developing, check back for details.
Comments