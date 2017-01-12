Man shot at Fort Worth apartment Wednesday night dies at hospital

A man was fatally shot at a Fort Worth apartment Wednesday night.
Police responded after 11 p.m. Wednesday to the Pilgrim Valley Apartments in the 1700 block of East Robert Street after a report of a shooting, and found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound, according to Fort Worth Police Department spokesman Daniel Segura.
The victim was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead there. His identity was not available Thursday morning.
No other information was immediately available.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
Comments