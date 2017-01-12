Morning briefing: Animal cruelty charge dismissed; Fort Worth Topgolf; Arlington shooting arrest

Here are some of the top headlines from around Fort Worth and Texas Thursday morning. Click on the links for details on each one.
In weather news, the high for Thursday is expected to be 70 with mostly cloudy skies but we’ll reach that early this morning as temperatures drop throughout the day. A cold front will arrive this afternoon bringing temperatures down into the mid-40s later tonight. Chances for showers and thunderstorms return this weekend.
Animal cruelty charge against Fort Worth vet dismissed
An animal cruelty charge against longtime Fort Worth veterinarian, Millard “Lou” Tierce III, 72, was dismissed in November, WFAA reported.
Tierce was accused of keeping dogs alive after telling their owners he would euthanize the pets. He was indicted in 2015 on a Class A misdemeanor.
Man arrested in killing of Arlington woman
Viet Nguyen Quoc, 32, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the killing of his ex-girlfriend, 30-year-old Cam-Tu Tran, on Monday.
Police found Tran around 1:30 a.m. in a parked car outside of a home in southeast Arlington.
Quoc also faces a charge of aggravated assault in the shooting of another man who had been in the car with Tran. He was booked into the Arlington Jail Wednesday night with bail set at $250,000.
First execution of 2017
A man convicted of killing two men in Fort Worth in 2005 was the first to be put to death in the United States in 2017.
Christopher Chubasco Wilkins, 48, was sentenced to death row in 2008. During his trial, he told jurors that the death penalty was no big deal.
The U.S. Supreme Court rejected his appeal Wednesday afternoon and he was declared dead at 6:29 p.m., 13 minutes after the lethal injection was administered.
The Associated Press reported that he twice mouthed “I’m sorry” to two of the relatives of one of the murder victims through the window before the drug was administered.
Fort Worth Topgolf sets new opening date
The highly anticipated arrival of the Topgolf driving-range near downtown Fort Worth has announced it will be opening in May.
The original opening was set for summer 2016 at the southeast corner of Texas 121 and Interstate 35W.
Drivers in the area may have caught a glimpse of construction at the location highlighted by the tall white poles that will hold the net backdrop.
