Animal cruelty charge against longtime Fort Worth veterinarian dismissed

An animal cruelty charge was dismissed in November against a Fort Worth veterinarian accused of keeping dogs alive after telling their owners he would euthanize the pets, WFAA reported Wednesday.
Millard “Lou” Tierce III, 72, was indicted on a Class A misdemeanor in July 2015.
The charge was dismissed Nov. 29 at “prosecutorial discretion,” according to court records. Tierce had also faced two theft charges in the case that had been dismissed.
He was initially charged in 2014 after the state veterinary board suspended his license for five years because of complaints that he kept pets alive after telling their owners they had been euthanized.
In one complaint, Marian Harris, of Aledo, said she learned from a former employee at Tierce's clinic that Sid, her 5-year-old Leonberger, was still alive — after she was told that the dog had been euthanized because of a congenital spinal defect.
Fort Worth police and state investigators raided Tierce’s Camp Bowie Animal Clinic in west Fort Worth. They found animals living in filth and trash, as well as insects throughout the clinic.
Tierce surrendered to police the next day on an animal cruelty charge.
Many of Tierce’s supporters came to his defense after his arrest, circulating a petition in his behalf and describing the fine care he had given their pets.
At a hearing before a three-person state veterinary board committee in May, Tierce acknowledged that Sid had been used for one blood transfusion. He said he did not carry out the family's wishes to euthanize the dog because he treats animals like family.
Sid was a “sweet dog,” Tierce told the committee, and “actually got better. I did not euthanize him.”
The 2015 indictment alleged that Tierce kept two other dogs, Hercules and Trixie, in an “unhealthy environment” at the clinic, which included “excessive animal remains.”
This report contains information from the Star-Telegram archives
