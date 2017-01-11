Fort Worth

Wildfire threatens mobile homes near Azle, Eagle Mountain Lake

A grass fire in northwestern Tarrant County was threatening several mobile homes between Azle and Briar Wednesday afternoon.

Several fire departments in Tarrant and Parker County had responded to the fire, where there was a request for brush trucks and a tanker truck, said Parker County Emergency Management coordinator George Teague. The fire was west of Eagle Mountain Lake, just inside the Tarrant County line.

The fire was reported about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.

