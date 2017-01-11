Morning briefing: Obama’s farewell; Texas execution; Zeke involved in minor crash

1:56 No. 25 Justin Northwest takes care of Aledo Pause

1:24 Tony Romo says he showed he can be the same guy

2:34 DeSoto claims its first football state title

1:53 Back to the saddle for a woman with Parkinson's disease

4:02 Obama tearfully thanks Michelle, daughters, and Bidens during farewell address

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:01 Fuel City opening in Haltom City

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

2:47 Breaking down the Dallas Cowboys' playoff picture and their path to the Super Bowl