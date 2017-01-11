Morning briefing: Obama’s farewell; Texas execution; Zeke involved in minor crash

Here are some of the top stories from around Fort Worth, Texas and the nation on Wednesday. Click on the links for more details on each.
Obama bids farewell
In an emotional farewell speech in Chicago, President Barack Obama attempted to offer comfort to a country on edge Tuesday.
A crowd of around 18,000 chanted “four more years” and listened for one last time as the president for the last eight years addressed the country.
Texas man to be executed today
Christopher Chubasco Wilkins, 48, is set to be executed Wednesday for the killing of three people in Fort Worth in 2005.
Wilkins was convicted of killing Willie Freeman and Mike Silva after Freeman sold him a rock instead of crack cocaine. He also admitted to killing Gilbert Vallejo a day earlier outside a Fort Worth bar.
He sentenced to the death penalty by a Tarrant County jury in 2008. During his trial, he told jurors that a death sentence would be “no big deal.”
Pending the appeal outcome, this will be the first execution of the year in the United States.
Suspect in officer-involved shooting transferred to jail
Haltom City firefighter taken to hospital
A Haltom City firefighter was transported to the hospital after an unknown substance caused distress for responders on scene at State Fair Foods on Meacham Boulevard.
Investigators believe the substance came from plastic burning on a conveyor belt at the Tyson Foods, Inc plant.
Fred Napp, Haltom City fire marshal said the firefighter was taken to the hospital as a precaution and was released Tuesday night.
Suspect in Denton cat killing arrested
A 22-year-old former Denton animal shelter employee accused of killing a kitten was arrested Tuesday.
David Goucher faces a charge of cruelty to a non-livestock animal after a witness on scene said he threw a kitten and killed it on Dec. 16, police said.
Other news:
- Ezekiel Elliott involved in minor crash in Frisco
I'm good. I've been in bigger collisions. Lol— Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) January 11, 2017
- Man died after hitting deer in Fort Worth
