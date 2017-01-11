Motorcyclist hit deer before fatal crash in Fort Worth, police say

A 53-year-old man died early Wednesday after hitting a deer while riding his motorcycle near Lake Worth, police say.
First responders arrived to the 9800 block of Watercress Drive around 12:30 a.m. to find a man lying in the road.
Police said the man was tossed from his bike after hitting a deer.
He was transported to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital where he was pronounced dead just before 1:30 a.m., according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.
The man was identified by the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office as Fred Bandy of Fort Worth.
Azia Branson
