January 11, 2017 8:21 AM

Motorcyclist hit deer before fatal crash in Fort Worth, police say

By Azia Branson

A 53-year-old man died early Wednesday after hitting a deer while riding his motorcycle near Lake Worth, police say.

First responders arrived to the 9800 block of Watercress Drive around 12:30 a.m. to find a man lying in the road.

Police said the man was tossed from his bike after hitting a deer.

He was transported to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital where he was pronounced dead just before 1:30 a.m., according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

The man was identified by the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office as Fred Bandy of Fort Worth.

