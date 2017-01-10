Paschal grad’s wedding dance video with a Whataburger goes viral

2:47 Breaking down the Dallas Cowboys' playoff picture and their path to the Super Bowl Pause

3:16 Mac Attack says Romo looked good but Dak earned this

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

0:57 Vandals damage St. Stephen Presbyterian Church in Fort Worth

11:21 Killer speaks for first time since vicious 2001 crime

2:40 Protest against 10-day suspension of officer in viral arrest video

2:55 Fort Worth city leaders address public concern over arrest video

3:06 From jail Joshua Henry talks about his arrest in the murder of Nicole Blahitka

1:19 Grinch steals gifts, but Arlington officers buy new ones