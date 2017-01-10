Paschal grad’s wedding dance video with a Whataburger goes viral

A local groom’s wedding dance has gone viral. But there’s no fancy choreography, it’s just simply a man and his Whataburger.
Candlelight Films caught John Peterson, a PGA golfer and Fort Worth Paschal grad, on camera dancing at his wedding reception Dec. 30 at the Omni Fort Worth Hotel. He married Amanda in a ceremony earlier at the University Christian Church.
Candlelight posted a 24-second clip on Facebook, and it has since been shared more than 15,000 times and viewed almost 1.5 million times.
To see the full wedding video, visit Candlelight Films’ website here.
According to his PGA page, Peterson moved back to Fort Worth in 2014 after graduating from Louisiana State University.
