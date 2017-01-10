Firefighter in Haltom City overcome by unknown chemical gas

Authorities are investigating what might have caused a Haltom City firefighter to be overcome and taken to a local hospital.
The fire was called in about 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at State Fair Foods in the 3900 block of Meacham Boulevard. Units from the Fort Worth Fire Department were also called out.
The firefighter was taken to the hospital as a precaution, said Fred Napp, Haltom City fire marshal. The firefighter was still being observed at the hospital at 9 p.m. but seemed to be doing alright, Napp said.
Authorities are not identifying the firefighter. Napp said he believes the firefighter will be released from the hospital later Tuesday night.
“We are still trying to identify the substance,” Napp said.
Napp speculated that an unknown gas was released by the fire and was causing the firefighters some distress. The fire seemed to originate around a belt attached to some machinery, Napp said.
The small fire was extinguished and no other injuries were reported, Napp said.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
Comments