Firefighter in Haltom City overcome by unknown chemical gas

2:47 Breaking down the Dallas Cowboys' playoff picture and their path to the Super Bowl Pause

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth

2:40 Protest against 10-day suspension of officer in viral arrest video

1:06 Chief reveals punishment for "rude" officer in viral arrest video

2:55 Fort Worth city leaders address public concern over arrest video

1:38 Craig family lawyers respond to officer's suspension

3:32 Konni Burton and Chris Turner talk about funding Texas education

11:21 Killer speaks for first time since vicious 2001 crime

2:38 Mother and daughter who were arrested speak in front of police station