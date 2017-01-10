Tarrant County establishes 90-day burn ban to curtail wildfires

2:40 Protest against 10-day suspension of officer in viral arrest video Pause

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth

1:06 Chief reveals punishment for "rude" officer in viral arrest video

2:55 Fort Worth city leaders address public concern over arrest video

1:38 Craig family lawyers respond to officer's suspension

0:23 Two found dead in Fort Worth home

3:32 Konni Burton and Chris Turner talk about funding Texas education

1:49 Bryan Wilson, the Texas Law Hawk, defends Santa in his holiday video

1:59 Cullen Davis on the murder victims: 'That's ancient history'