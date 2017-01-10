Attacker gave Fort Worth woman “evil look” before stabbing her

Valentina Trujillo walked out of a downtown Fort Worth Taco Bell Sunday afternoon with her cell phone in one hand and a cigarette in the other.
But she decided to go back inside and that’s when she passed her attacker.
“She (the suspect) made a U-turn, walked up to me and stabbed me once,” Trujillo said Tuesday in a telephone interview. “She never said a word.”
The suspect calmly walked away as Trujillo scrambled to get back inside Taco Bell.
“I thought she had just punched me at first,” Trujillo said. “But then I realized she had cut me.”
Trujillo was taken to a local hospital where she was treated and released Sunday afternoon a few hours after the attack.
“I believe that woman had been in the Taco Bell when I was buying a taco,” Trujillo said. “She was sitting near the cashier and she gave me an evil look when I noticed her, but she never said a word. I just turned back to the cashier and didn’t think anything about it.”
Several hours after Trujillo was stabbed, police arrested Terrsia C. Brigham, 44, a Fort Worth homeless woman who taken into custody in connection with punching another woman as the victim walked out of the downtown library.
Police believe Brigham is the same suspect involved in four attacks on women during the weekend in downtown Fort Worth, including two at the Fort Worth Water Gardens.
Brigham was arrested Sunday after a 54-year-old woman reported she had been punched by an African-American woman as she walked out of the Fort Worth Central Library, 500 W. Third St.
After the assault, the suspect fled down Taylor Street, according to a preliminary police report.
That same police report noted that two other women had been attacked Sunday afternoon in downtown Fort Worth and that another incident had occurred Saturday afternoon.
In the Saturday incident, a suspect walked up to a woman and stabbed her in the back at the Water Gardens. The woman was taken to a local hospital, but her condition was unknown Tuesday. The stabbing occurred about 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Water Gardens, 1502 Commerce St.
The woman told police that she did not know her attacker.
On Sunday, a 49-year-old woman told police she was with her cousin at the main area of the Water Gardens when someone struck her in the back. The suspect fled.
That assault was reported at 12:24 p.m. Sunday at the Water Gardens.
At 1:10 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the cutting call involving Trujillo at the Taco Bell, 900 W. Weatherford St.
Brigham was in the Mansfield Jail on Tuesday in lieu of $15,000 bail, facing a charge of aggravated assault in connection with the assault outside the library, which was reported just after 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Brigham has been arrested 16 times since 1998, according to Tarrant County criminal court records. The arrests have ranged from criminal trespass to assault.
She was sentenced to two years in prison in July 2015 on a charge of assault of a public servant, according to court records.
Trujillo said she didn’t know her attacker.
“I was to scared to chase her,” Trujillo said. “It happened so fast.”
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
