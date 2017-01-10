Fort Worth man, 40, dies after being shot in Como neighborhood

A 40-year-old Fort Worth man died Monday night after he was shot in the Como neighborhood, according to police.
Nathan Baldwin was shot near the intersection of Wellesley Avenue and Horne Street around 6:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Fort Worth Police Department case report. Baldwin was then taken to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle, according to Sgt. Marc Povero.
Baldwin was then flown by helicopter ambulance to a downtown hospital, where he was pronounced deceased about 9:30 p.m.
Povero said police had not yet identified suspects early Tuesday afternoon.
