Morning briefing: Clemson upsets Alabama; Officer suspended; murder suspect moved to Tarrant County

Here are some of the top stories from around Fort Worth, Texas and the nation Tuesday morning. Click on the links for more details on each one.
Clemson dethrones Alabama
In a wild national championship rematch, Clemson upset the reigning national champion, Alabama, 35-31 Monday night in Florida.
Alabama was winning 24 to 14 going into the fourth quarter, where the lead changed hands three times before Clemson’s three touchdowns in the final 15 minutes ultimately won the game.
At the hand of their star junior quarterback, Deshaun Watson, Clemson scored five touchdowns against the best defense in college football.
This national championship game was a rematch of last year’s in which Alabama took the title defeating Clemson 45-40.
Fort Worth officer in viral video suspended
Fort Worth police announced Monday that the officer whose arrest of three black women went viral would be suspended without pay for 10 days.
Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald said at the press conference that the officer, William Martin, was “sorry” about the incident and said that the suspension is “significant punishment.”
Lee Merritt, the attorney representing the arrested women, said the family was “in disbelief, shocked and upset” after hearing of the officer’s punishment.
The officer appealed his suspension Monday.
Suspect in murder of wife, son moved to Tarrant County Jail
A man suspected of killing his wife and infant son last month in Fort Worth was transported to the Tarrant County Jail from Colorado Monday night.
Craig Allen Vandewege, who is accused of slashing the necks of Shanna and Diederik Vandewege, faces a murder charge in Tarrant County.
He was arrested in Colorado several days after the two were found dead in their home. The Vandewege family moved from Colorado to Texas in early 2016.
He was booked into the jail around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday as weather caused delays in the transport, WFAA reported. His bond is set at $1 million and will appear in court for the first time on Thursday.
Man fatally struck by TRE train
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Trinity Railway Express train after walking on the train tracks near North Beach Street and Texas 121 in Fort Worth Monday night.
The man, who has not been identified as of Tuesday morning, “apparently did not move away from the tracks as the train approached,” said a police spokesman.
The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
Comments