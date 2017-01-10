Fort Worth man accused of killing wife, son moved to Tarrant County Jail

A man accused of slashing the necks of his wife and infant son last month has been moved to Tarrant County Jail from Colorado.
Craig Vandewege, who faces a charge of capital murder in the deaths of Shanna and Diederik Vandewege, is in Tarrant County Jail early Tuesday, jail records show. WFAA-TV reported that he was extradited overnight from a jail in Colorado, where he was found several days after the woman and child were killed.
Vandewege was booked into jail about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday after weather caused travel delays, WFAA-TV reported. His bond is set at $1 million, and his first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.
According to a Fort Worth Police Department arrest warrant affidavit, a co-worker at Costco told police that Craig Vandewege had told him he was taking a new medication that makes him hear voices telling him to kill people.
Investigators suspect Vandewege cut the throats of his wife and 3-month-old son before going to work on Dec. 15, then staged the crime scene to look like a burglary, the affidavit said. He called 911 that night, reporting he came home from work and found his wife and son dead in their home in the 8500 block of Cactus Flower Drive in northwest Fort Worth.
Shanna Vandewege was found dead in the bed in the master bedroom, her son in his bassinet next to the bed, according to police.
Almost a week after their deaths, Vandewege, 35, was arrested by police in Glenwood Springs, Colo., for allegedly speeding and failing to show proof of insurance. The next afternoon, before he could bond out of jail, Fort Worth detectives obtained a capital murder warrant for Vandewege.
Vandewege’s arrest by Colorado police came after a man called 911, reporting that Vandewege had approached him outside a 7-Eleven, said he was running from the law, and asked to borrow his phone to call some people and talk about a murder.
He told the man that the government was trying to conspire against him by saying that he had killed his family.
“Craig Vandewege said he was headed to Las Vegas to see Donald Trump to work it out with him,” homicide Detective Matt Barron wrote in an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by the Star-Telegram.
This report includes information from the Star-Telegram archives.
