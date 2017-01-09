Fort Worth

January 9, 2017 9:19 PM

Man fatally struck by TRE train near Airport Freeway in Fort Worth

By Ryan Osborne

FORT WORTH

A pedestrian was killed Monday night when he was struck by a Trinity Railway Express train near North Beach Street and Texas 121, officials said.

The victim, an adult male whose name and age weren’t yet available, was hit by the train about 8:30 p.m., MedStar spokesman Matt Zavadsky said.

The incident happened near North Beach Street, between East 1st Street and 121.

The man was walking on the train tracks and “apparently did not move away from the tracks as the train approached,” Officer Daniel Segura, police spokesman, said in an email.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) account tweeted that TRE customers will have delays due to the accident.

A 35-year-old woman was fatally struck by a TRE train along the same line in November, near Haltom Road and Etsie Street. She was riding her bicycle and walking her dog when she fell onto the tracks, police said.

Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST

Fort Worth

