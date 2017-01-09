Man’s hot check for 6,000 stamps in Fort Worth gets him 5 years in prison

1:06 Chief reveals punishment for "rude" officer in viral arrest video Pause

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth

0:25 Woman killed, man injured in overnight shooting in Arlington

2:55 Fort Worth city leaders address public concern over arrest video

3:32 Konni Burton and Chris Turner talk about funding Texas education

11:21 Killer speaks for first time since vicious 2001 crime

1:49 Bryan Wilson, the Texas Law Hawk, defends Santa in his holiday video

1:31 Mother released from jail after calling police to report assault

2:38 Mother and daughter who were arrested speak in front of police station