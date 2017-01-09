Man’s hot check for 6,000 stamps in Fort Worth gets him 5 years in prison

A 46-year-old Texas man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for writing a bad check for 6,000 stamps at a Fort Worth post office in 2015, officials announced Monday.
Ronald Hinshaw was also ordered by U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor to pay $126,098 in restitution to the U.S. Postal Service for numerous bad checks at post offices across Texas, the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Northern District Texas said in a press release.
O’Connor sentenced Hinshaw last week.
Hinshaw, who was living in Lufkin, pleaded guilty in July to one count of theft of government funds.
He was charged for an incident that happened in May 2015 at a post office in Fort Worth.
Hinshaw wrote a “hot check,” court records said, for 300 20-stamp booklets worth about $2,940. Each stamp cost 49 cents, and Hinshaw sold them at a reduced rate.
In total, Hinshaw wrote 140 hot checks at post offices across Texas, Monday’s press release said.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Wolfe prosecuted the case.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
Comments