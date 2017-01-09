Suspect accused in four attacks on women in downtown Fort Worth

A Fort Worth homeless woman was in custody Monday, accused of punching another woman as she walked out of the downtown library, police said.
The same suspect is under investigation regarding three other attacks on women during the weekend in downtown Fort Worth, including two at the Fort Worth Water Gardens.
Police identified the suspect as Terrsia C. Brigham, 44, who was arrested about 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Brigham was arrested Sunday about two hours after a 54-year-old woman reported she had been punched by an African-American woman as she walked out of the Fort Worth Central Library, 500 W. Third St.
After the assault, the suspect fled down Taylor Street, according to a preliminary police report.
That same police report noted that two other women had been attacked Sunday afternoon in downtown Fort Worth and that another incident had occurred Saturday afternoon.
In the Saturday incident, a suspect walked up to a woman and stabbed her in the back at the Water Gardens. The woman was taken to a local hospital, but her condition was unknown Monday. The stabbing occurred about 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Water Gardens, 1502 Commerce St.
The woman told police that she did not know her attacker.
Sunday, a 49-year-old woman told police she was with her cousin at the main area of the Water Gardens when someone struck her in the back. The suspect fled the scene.
That assault was reported at 12:24 p.m. Sunday at the Water Gardens.
At 1:10 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a cutting call at Taco Bell, 900 W. Weatherford St. A 52-year-old woman told police she had been stabbed by a stranger. The suspect walked away after the stabbing.
Brigham was in the Fort Worth Jail on Monday morning, facing a charge of aggravated assault in connection with the assault outside the library.
Brigham has been arrested 16 times since 1998, according to Tarrant County criminal court records. The arrests have ranged from criminal trespass to assault.
She was sentenced to two years in prison in July 2015 on a charge of assault of a public servant, according to court records.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
