One man injured, two displaced in east Fort Worth house fire Monday

One man was injured in a house fire in Fort Worth on Monday morning.
The Fort Worth Fire Department responded to the 900 block of High Woods Trail about 8:30 a.m. Monday and was able to quickly douse the flames, said fire department spokesman Kyle Clay.
A 52-year-old man was hospitalized after receiving some minor burns and possible smoke inhalation. He and his 80-year-old father were displaced by the fire, and were being assisted by the Red Cross, Clay said.
The fire was still under investigation later Monday with the cause yet do be determined, but Clay said it apparently started outside on the back deck.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
