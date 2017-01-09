Morning briefing: Church vandalized; Cowboys vs. Packers; Trump vs. Streep

Here are some of the top stories from around Fort Worth, Texas and the nation Tuesday morning. Click on the links for more details on each one.
Fort Worth church hit by ‘disturbingly violent’ vandalism
The St. Stephen Presbyterian Church had a delayed service Sunday after a vandal or vandals broke into the century-old church early Sunday morning, shattering windows, busting furniture and more.
But the congregation came together for a special service at the church Sunday afternoon.
“God is with us in times of trial as well as good times,” the Rev. Dr. Frederick “Fritz” Ritsch III told the crowd of about 300 gathered at the vigil. “We will continue our mission. We will be stronger because of this crisis.”
Packers coming to Dallas for playoff game
After blowing out Eli Manning and the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will be coming to town this weekend for a big playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys.
The Cowboys opened as a 4-point favorite, but the Packers are coming in a much more confident group than when the Cowboys beat them 30-16 on Oct. 16.
The top-seeded Cowboys will host the fourth-seeded Packers at 3:40 p.m. next Sunday at AT&T Stadium.
Meryl Streep, Trump exchange jabs
Meryl Streep, in her acceptance speech for a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes on Sunday night, criticized President-elect Donald Trump for his statements about foreigners and the media.
Many on social media applauded the actress, who said Trump’s behavior gave “permission” to others to act the same way.
Trump responded early Monday morning on Twitter, calling Streep “over-rated” and a “Hillary flunky who lost big.”
U2 stopping in Arlington for ‘Joshua Tree’ tour
AT&T Stadium will play host to Bono and his bandmates for the second time in nearly eight years on May 26, when The Joshua Tree tour passes through North Texas.
The Lumineers will open.
Tickets, ranging in price from $35 to $280, go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 17 via Ticketmaster.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
Comments