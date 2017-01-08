Vandals damage Fort Worth church near TCU campus

Vandals caused “serious” damage to St. Stephen Presbyterian Church Sunday morning, forcing church officials to cancel morning services.
No injuries were reported in the breakin that occurred about 4:30 a.m. at the church, 2700 McPherson Ave., near the Texas Christian University campus.
Rev. Dr. Frederick “Fritz” Ritsch III called the vandalism as “quite serious” in a post on the church’s Facebook page.
Ritsch also noted that there had been an attempted arson.
A vigil has been scheduled at 4 p.m. Sunday at the main sanctuary of the church.
Numerous police cars descended on the church in response to a burglary in progress call early Sunday.
A preliminary report indicated that a witness told police about seeing a man running towards McCart Avenue.
St. Stephen is more than 100 years old and has served the city for years, according to the church website.
In 2007, St. Stephen, along with Broadway Baptist, co-founded the Room In the Inn ministry in Tarrant County, in which nearly twenty local churches welcome the homeless into their buildings during the hottest and coldest months of the year, according to the church website.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
