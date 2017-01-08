Two flee from scene of fatal Fort Worth traffic wreck

A woman was killed early Sunday in a two-vehicle crash on a city street and two people people involved in the wreck fled the scene, police said.
The victim was identified as Cecilia Palos De Valdez, 56, who was pronounced dead at a local hospital shortly after the accident, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Sunday.
Patrol officers responded to a major accident call at 12:06 a.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Azle Avenue.
Preliminary police reports indicated that a red pickup and a black car collided on Azle Avenue, and ended up on a curb. Police did not release any other details on the wreck.
Palos De Valdez was a passenger in one of the vehicles, police said.
Two people in the other vehicle involved in the fatal wreck fled the scene, police said.
