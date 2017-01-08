Two flee from scene of fatal Fort Worth traffic wreck

1:59 Cullen Davis on the murder victims: 'That's ancient history' Pause

1:20 Mother and daughter going to DC during inauguration

1:50 Police officer saves 3-year-old's life in KFC parking lot

0:42 Snow flurries fall on northwest Fort Worth neighborhood

1:31 Mother released from jail after calling police to report assault

0:35 Lawyer of arrested Fort Worth mom makes statement about neighbor

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth

0:55 Lawyer representing Jacqueline Craig talks about goals

3:06 From jail Joshua Henry talks about his arrest in the murder of Nicole Blahitka