Fort Worth

January 8, 2017 8:52 AM

Woman stabbed by unknown assailant at Water Gardens in Fort Worth

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

FORT WORTH

Police continued on Sunday to search for a man who stabbed a woman in the back at the Water Gardens in downtown Fort Worth.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, but her condition was unknown on Sunday.

The stabbing occurred about 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Water Gardens, 1502 Commerce St.

Police responded to a cutting call and they found the woman with a stab wound.

The suspect fled the scene after the stabbing.

The woman told police that she did not know her attacker.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr

Related content

Fort Worth

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos