Woman stabbed by unknown assailant at Water Gardens in Fort Worth

Police continued on Sunday to search for a man who stabbed a woman in the back at the Water Gardens in downtown Fort Worth.
The woman was taken to a local hospital, but her condition was unknown on Sunday.
The stabbing occurred about 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Water Gardens, 1502 Commerce St.
Police responded to a cutting call and they found the woman with a stab wound.
The suspect fled the scene after the stabbing.
The woman told police that she did not know her attacker.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
