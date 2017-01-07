Woman who fell from upper level at Hulen Mall taken to hospital

A woman who fell from an upper level of Hulen Mall was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital on Saturday, according to authorities.
An emergency medical official tweeted that a MedStar ambulance was responding to a long fall at Hulen Mall shortly after 7 p.m.
Omg someone just fell from the top floor in hulen mall & there's paramedics being sent to the food court this mall is falling apart ahh— andrea (@andreaacottle) January 8, 2017
The woman fell from the second-floor railing to the first floor and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, CBS reported.
Police said they are investigating why she fell.
