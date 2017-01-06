Fort Worth police delay announcing decision on officer in viral video

Police officials say they will announce Monday whether a white police officer will be disciplined or charged — or both — for his behavior during the arrest of an African-American mother and her two teenage daughters.
The Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office will present evidence in the case to a grand jury, according to authorities. Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald met with the involved officer Friday afternoon, police said.
“The Fort Worth Police Department and city staff will provide a summation of the decision regarding potential disciplinary actions/charges against the involved officer on Monday,” a news release from the Fort Worth Police Department said.
The case began when Jacqueline Craig, 46, called police on Dec. 21 to report she suspected that her neighbor, an adult male, had choked her 7-year-old son because he dropped some raisins in his yard and refused to pick them up when asked.
Craig’s 19-year-old daughter, Brea Hymond, was recording a video of the discussion between the officer and Craig when tensions rose. The video showed the following sequence of events:
Officer: “Why don’t you teach your son not to litter?”
Craig: “He can’t prove that my son littered. But it doesn’t matter if he did or didn’t, it doesn’t give him the right to put his hands on him.”
Officer: “Why not?”
As the conversation between the officer and Craig heated up, Craig’s 15-year-daughter, Jacques Craig, stepped in between the two and the officer grabbed her from behind. The video shows the officer being peppered with profane language from women who had gathered at the scene. At one point, the officer pulled and pointed his Taser at Craig and Jacques Craig. He also wrestled them both to the ground.
Jacques Craig told the Star-Telegram that she “was just trying to protect my mom.”
Eventually, Craig and her two daughters were placed in police vehicles and taken away from the house in the 7400 block of Rock Garden Trail.
Craig and her older daughter face charges of interference with public duties, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and failing to provide identification, police said. Jacques Craig has been accused of interference with public duties, police said.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
Comments