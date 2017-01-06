Snow causing icy overpasses, accidents in parts of Tarrant County

The mid-day snowfall was beginning to have an impact on some North Texas roadways with slick overpasses and numerous minor accidents being reported.
Grapevine police tweeted that “overpasses are starting to get icy” as heavier than expected snowfall had moved across the heart of the DFW area.
Overpasses are starting to get icy in Grapevine. We appreciate all of the drivers using caution on highways.— Grapevine Police (@GrapevinePolice) January 6, 2017
In Arlington, police tweeted that they were calling for the Cooper Street bridge over Interstate 20 to be treated by crews.
Traffic was also slower than normal on many Fort Worth roadways as drivers tried to navigate the suddenly, slick streets. Numerous accidents were being reported on freeways across Tarrant and Dallas counties, according to DFW Scanner.
MedStar ambulance service was working 25 accidents in the Fort Worth area at 3 p.m., spokesman Matt Zavadsky said. The calls on those began about 2:15 p.m. None of the accidents had resulted in serious injuries but most of the patients were taken to hospitals, Zavadsky said.
The snow, which was expected to end later Friday afternoon, had dropped about a quarter of an inch across parts of Tarrant and Dallas counties. That was enough to coat some bridges and overpasses in a thin layer of snow. And a cold night will follow, with temperatures were expected to plunge to 17 at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport by early Saturday.
Texas Department of Transportation workers were in their “24/7 mode” Friday afternoon, spokesman Val Lopez said.
The department had about 140 worker vehicles on the road in the Fort Worth area, treating slick spots on bridges and overpasses where necessary. TxDOT workers also pre-treated roads this week with a solution of salt and water.
The roads were “still really passable” by 2 p.m., Lopez said, though motorists were urged to take caution on their commutes home.
National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Bishop said the snow was enough to cause minor problems on some elevated roadways.
“It can't be ruled out because of that one band of moderate to heavy snow that moved across the Metroplex,” Bishop said. “It causes a few slow-downs but I think the roads will improve once the snow ends because this is such a dry snow — it should dry out.”
2:55 PM: Traveling across the Metroplex this afternoon? Expect a wide range of conditions. Here are a few TxDOT traffic cameras. #dfwwx pic.twitter.com/uBn82ueNTx— NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) January 6, 2017
Further north, road conditions were beginning to deteriorate along the Red River where heavier bands of snow were bringing totals of about a half-inch along a path from Bowie to Paris. A winter weather advisory was in effect until 6 p.m. for Montague, Cooke, Grayson and Lamar counties.
The combination of winds and extremely dry air Friday morning provided the perfect recipe for lake-effect flurries from Lake Grapevine, Lake Lewisville, Lake Worth and Lake Texoma, said National Weather Service meteorologist Dennis Cain. The weather service detected lake-effect flurries on radar as far south as Johnson County Friday morning.
“The air is cold enough, the wind is blowing in the right direction and there’s just enough moisture,” Cain said. “It’s just an oddity. But it’s not going to be anything like what you see in Buffalo.”
Cain is talking about Buffalo, N.Y., where the lake-effect creates major snowstorms. In November 2014, snowstorms rolling in off Lake Erie dumped almost seven feet of snow on Buffalo.
Friday’s snow was the first since last winter when only a trace was recorded on Dec. 28, 2016. The last significant snowfall occurred on March 3-4 of 2015 when 3.5 inches was recorded at DFW Airport.
At DFW Airport, the high as of 3 pm. was 26, which would set a new record for the lowest maximum temperature on Jan. 6, beating the previous record of 29 degrees in 1970. Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 30s on Saturday and climb to the 70s by Tuesday.
At DFW Airport, flight departures of 53 minutes were being reported by FlightAware.
Many school districts have canceled after-school activities but are not dismissing early.
In downtown Fort Worth during the lunchtime hour, snow flurries alternated with pellets of snow known as graupel for those brave enough to venture out for lunch. The snow is expected to end mid-afternoon.
Staff writers Ryan Osborne and Mark David Smith contributed to this report, which contains information from Star-Telegram archives.
