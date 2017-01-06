American Red Cross in need of blood donors after winter shortage

The American Red Cross has issued an emergency call for blood donations after a tough winter season left the agency with a severe shortage.
“Blood donations are critically needed in the coming days so that patients can continue to receive the lifesaving treatments they are counting on,” said Jan Hale, Red Cross communications manager.
The Red Cross received nearly 37,000 fewer donations during the holiday months than needed.
With people traveling for the holidays and winter storms closing down over 100 blood drives, it has been difficult for people to get out and give blood this winter season, Hale said.
“What a great way to start your 2017 year by paying it forward and saving someone’s life,” Hale said.
Here are a few locations offering blood drives in January:
- Jan. 7 and 8: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., FM9 Building, 3411 Peters Colony Road, Flower Mound.
- Jan. 10: 1 p.m.-7 p.m., First Baptist Church Flower Mound, 1901 Timber Creek Road, Education Building A, Flower Mound.
- Jan. 13: Noon-6 p.m., Lowe’s, 600 N. Tarrant Parkway, Keller.
- Jan. 14: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Lifetime Fitness, 1551 Debbie Lane, Mansfield.
- Jan. 15: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 201 Thornhill Drive, Fort Worth.
- Jan. 18: 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts, 3901 S. Hulen St., Fort Worth.
For additional locations and dates across North Texas, click here.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
Comments