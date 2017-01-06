Lynda Arnold, ‘Texas Lil,’ identified as fatal crash victim

Lynda Arnold, also known as “Texas Lil,” has been identified as the victim of a fatal Fort Worth highway crash.
Arnold was driving south about 11:20 a.m. on U.S. 287 near the Blue Mound Road exit in northwest Fort Worth when she slowed down to use the crossover in the middle of the highway, said Fort Worth Sgt. Marc Povero. She was struck from behind by another southbound vehicle, apparently before she could get fully into the crossover lane.
Arnold, 78, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner.
Check back for more, this story will be updated and expanded.
