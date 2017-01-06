Morning briefing: Flurries in North Texas; Officer refused service; Police chase

Here are some of the top stories from around Fort Worth and Texas on Friday. Click on the links for more details on each.
Snow! — Kind of
As temperatures stay below freezing Friday, flurries were reported across many North Texas cities.
The flakes will taper off mid-morning but may return again this afternoon and stick around until 6 p.m. Friday’s high is 27 with a low of 17 overnight.
Fort Worth officer refused service
The Fort Worth Police Department tweeted at the official Wendy’s account Thursday night inquiring about why a uniformed officer was refused service.
@Wendys at Trail Lake and I20 would not serve one of our uniformed officers tonight? #whatsthebeef— Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) January 6, 2017
According to police spokesman, Sgt. Marc Povero, the employee’s turned their backs and would not take the uniformed officer’s order around 6 p.m. at the location on Trail Lake and Interstate 20.
Wendy’s official Twitter account said they are “abruptly handling the situation.”
Police chase ends in rollover crash, arrest
Arlington police officers were in pursuit of a suspected drunken driver early Friday when the woman’s vehicle “went airborne” and rolled over multiple times before crashing in a wooded area of Interstate 20.
The woman, Bobbie Pollard, was taken to the hospital for treatment and later arrested. She will face charges of evading arrest and driving while intoxicated.
‘Alexa’ surprise order gets donated
A 6-year-old North Texas girl accidentally ordered a dollhouse and four pounds of cookies through her Amazon Echo Dot earlier this week.
After her story went viral, the girl and her mother donated the dollhouse to Medical City Children’s Hospital in Dallas Thursday.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
Comments