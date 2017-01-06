Flurries reach DFW as temperatures stay below freezing Friday

Temperatures plunged to dangerously cold levels overnight, and the bitter cold will stick around Friday as flurries fall in North Texas.
Two people in Tarrant County were hospitalized for cold exposure overnight, according to MedStar, as temperatures plunged to 23 degrees and won’t get much higher Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
The forecast for Friday calls for a high of just 27 degrees and a low of 17 overnight.
Flurries started falling in Fort Worth around 8:30 a.m., but snow isn’t expected to accumulate — much.
“The flurries will taper off mid-morning, then we’re expecting some more this afternoon until about 6 p.m.,” said meteorologist Dennis Cain.
The dusting of snow was caused by the cold front that moved through the area Thursday and an upper level disturbance moving across DFW Friday, combined with a little bit of moisture in the air and from DFW-area lakes.
Beginning Saturday, temperatures will warm up each day until Tuesday, which has a forecast high of 72.
