Fort Worth police say Wendy’s refused to serve officer in uniform

Police in Fort Worth want to know “what’s the beef” after a local Wendy’s restaurant refused to serve an officer, according to the police department’s Twitter account.
@Wendys at Trail Lake and I20 would not serve one of our uniformed officers tonight? #whatsthebeef— Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) January 6, 2017
The Wendy’s at Trail Lake Drive and Interstate 20 in southwest Fort Worth “would not serve on of our uniformed officers” Thursday night, the police department posted on Twitter.
The Wendy’s account tweeted back at Fort Worth PD, saying the fast food chain is aware of the incident and is “abruptly handling the situation.”
Some people on Twitter said they wanted to donate gift cards and meals to the officer, and police said they can drop off gift cards at police headquarters, 505 West Felix St.
Spokespeople for the Fort Worth Police Department and Wendy’s were not immediately available for comment Friday morning.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
Comments