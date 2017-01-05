Patrick: Bathroom bill a top priority for Texas lawmakers

3:06 From jail Joshua Henry talks about his arrest in the murder of Nicole Blahitka Pause

0:33 Fort Worth woman killed in her home

1:37 Fishing the Trinity

3:32 Konni Burton and Chris Turner talk about funding Texas education

7:28 Arlington mayor rips opponents of Texas Rangers stadium in secret audio recording

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

1:33 Highway department prepping area roads in advance of possible winter mix Friday

1:58 Fort Worth police chief responds to Jacqueline Craig arrest video

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth