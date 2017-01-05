Woman killed in wreck on U.S. 287 in northwest Fort Worth

A woman died Thursday after she tried to use an emergency highway crossover lane and was hit from behind, according to Fort Worth police.
The woman was driving south about 11:20 a.m. on U.S. 287 near the Blue Mound Road exit in northwest Fort Worth when she slowed down to use the crossover in the middle of the highway, said Sgt. Marc Povero.
The woman’s vehicle was struck from behind by another southbound vehicle, apparently before she could get fully into the crossover lane.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Povero said. Her identity was not immediately available.
