Suspect arrested in 2015 beating death of woman in Grand Prairie

A 46-year-old man who allegedly beat a 62-year-old woman to death in 2015 confessed to the slaying during an interview with detectives, police said at a press conference Thursday.
John Richard Frazier of Grand Prairie was arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of Janist Roseman on Dec. 6, 2015, said Mark Beseda, police spokesman.
Police responded to the Relax Motel in Grand Prairie for a welfare check and found Roseman had been brutally beaten to death.
Almost 13 months later, police were on the way to a domestic disturbance call when they encountered Frazier. He was arrested on unrelated misdemeanor charges but when he was brought in, his name raised a red flag.
During an interview with detectives Wednesday, he made a full confession, police said.
Police said he had always been a person of interest but they couldn’t find him just after Roseman’s death.
Police could not release information on a motive Thursday.
“I would like to thank the family for their patience and trust in us to do our job,” Grand Prairie Police Chief Steve Dye said. “We don’t always bring these to fruition as quickly as we’d like but we have to be thorough and thoughtful in our investigations so we identify the correct suspect based on the facts.”
Frazier remained in the Grand Prairie Detention Center on Thursday on a $750,000 bond but is expected to be moved to the Tarrant County Jail.
Kimberly Patton, Roseman’s 46-year-old daughter, said the two knew each other from living at the same motel. She said the family knew of Frazier but was not aware of any prior issues between the two.
“That was our mom — no matter what she was to anyone else — she was our mom,” Patton said.
Almost a dozen members of Roseman’s family came to the press conference Thursday. Family members had spent time with her the day before she died, Patton said.
“I have gone through a long period of anger — anger that this happened, anger that I didn’t feel things were being done, anger that I didn’t feel anyone cared to get anything done,” Patton said.
Patton admitted she gave the police department a hard time during the investigation, but said Detective Heath Wester, the lead investigator in the case, had become their “knight in shining armor.”
“We are happy, we are elated, we are blessed,” Patton said. “I do think the healing process can now start.”
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
Comments