Light snow possible Friday; road crews, police getting ready

3:16 Mac Attack says Romo looked good but Dak earned this Pause

3:06 From jail Joshua Henry talks about his arrest in the murder of Nicole Blahitka

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

0:33 Fort Worth woman killed in her home

1:37 Fishing the Trinity

0:57 Dallas Cowboys fans line up for playoff tickets

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth

1:58 Fort Worth police chief responds to Jacqueline Craig arrest video

0:49 TXDOT is ready for snow and ice even though it's 80 degrees right now