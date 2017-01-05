Light snow possible Friday; road crews, police getting ready

Yes, there is a chance of snow — not just flurries — on Friday, and North Texas is gearing up by brining the bridges and offering driving tips.
The forecast gives most of the Metroplex a 20 percent chance of light snow accumulations Friday, according to the National Weather Service early Thursday.
“We’re only getting the weak portion of the system,” said meteorologist Dennis Cain. “We’re not expecting a lot of snow here; shouldn’t be a big headache for people in DFW.”
Denton and areas farther north have a 30 percent chance of light snow. Just south of DFW, flurries are possible from south Johnson County to Waco.
Cain said the cold front began to move through North Texas early Thursday. The high temperature is expected to be around 40, similar to Wednesday, but the temperature will plunge into the low 20s Thursday night.
Friday morning, the chance of snow comes after 7 a.m., and sticks around for most of the daylight hours. Snow or not, it’ll be bitterly cold.
“It may not make it above freezing (Friday),” Cain said.
The Texas Department of Transportation has begun pre-treating the roads with brine, a saltwater mixture that will help stop ice from bonding to the road, said spokesman Val Lopez in Fort Worth.
The Transportation Department will monitor the weather, and if the roads are affected Friday, crews will be working around the clock to make them safe, Lopez said Thursday, adding that drivers should give themselves more time to drive, leave more space between other cars and be especially cautious on bridges and overpasses.
“Motorists need to drive to the conditions that are out there, or not at all,” Lopez said.
The Texas Department of Public Safety also is urging residents to be safe on the road and at home.
“It is important to remember that winter weather threats can emerge quickly, including low temperatures and freezing precipitation, which can endanger Texans if they’re not prepared,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw in a DPS news release. “DPS is calling on individuals to monitor weather and take the necessary steps to stay safe and avoid hazardous conditions posed by any possible weather threats this week and throughout this winter season.”
Texans can call 211, the state’s free 24-hour helpline, to check on possible community-established warming centers or related services in their area. Visit https://www.dps.texas.gov/dem/threatawareness/winterstorm.htm for additional information and tips regarding winter weather preparedness.
After Friday night’s expected low temperature of 19, DFW will gradually warm up, reaching above average temperatures by Tuesday, which has a high forecast of 69. The warmer weather “may continue for several days,” Cain said.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
The DPS offered several tips for driving in winter weather:
- Drive slowly on icy roads, remember to add more distance required for stopping and avoid using cruise control
- Watch for downed trees and power lines.
- Make sure your vehicle is properly maintained and keep your gas tank full.
- Check the battery, windshield wipers, tire pressure and tread, fluid levels and lubricate door and trunk locks.
- Keep emergency supplies in your vehicle, including: blankets, extra clothing, flashlight, first aid kit, pocketknife, non-perishable food and bottled water, bag of sand for tire traction, windshield scraper, tool kit, jumper cables, tow rope and shovel.
- Avoid traveling in sleet, freezing rain or snow if possible
The DPS also offered tips for residents at home:
- Insulate outside faucets and pipes near outer walls.
- Make sure furnaces, heaters, fireplaces and wood stoves are clean, well-ventilated and in good condition.
- Make sure pets and livestock have proper shelter and an emergency supply of food and water.
- Stock up on firewood and supplies, including canned goods and bottled water.
- If you will be away from home for a while, set the thermostat to 55 degrees or higher and open cabinets under sinks.
- Make sure you have inclement-weather contact numbers for schools and work.
- Check on friends and family members whose health or age may put them at greater risk from cold weather.
