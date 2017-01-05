Morning briefing: Cowboys ticket prices; Viral video investigation; Affidavit released

Here are some of the top stories from around Fort Worth and Texas on Thursday. Click on the links for more details on each.
Affidavit released on man suspected of killing girlfriend
The boyfriend of a slain Fort Worth businesswoman told investigators in a voluntary interview Monday that he shot Nicole “Nikki” Blahitka, according to an arrest warrant affidavit released Wednesday.
Joshua Henry, 29, was arrested Monday in the death of the 49-year-old woman who was found dead in her home last Thursday.
In a jailhouse interview with the Star-Telegram, Henry denied making a confession to detectives.
According to the affidavit, he told detectives that the two had an argument and when Blahitka retrieved a .40-caliber gun, he took it from her and shot her once in the shoulder and once in the head.
Henry remained in the Mansfield Jail Wednesday facing a murder charge.
Viral police video investigation complete
Fort Worth police confirmed Wednesday that the investigation into the arrest of three woman on Dec. 21 that went viral on social media is complete.
The involved officer will meet with Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald on Friday to hear the results of the investigation, Sgt. Marc Povero said.
Cowboys playoff tickets reach “insane” level
Dallas Cowboys fans waited in line on Dec. 28 to buy standing-room-only tickets for $40, now those same tickets are going for $137 each on the secondary market.
Founder and CEO of TicketIQ, Jesse Lawrence, said this is most expensive divisional round game on their record and the third-most expensive NFL playoff game in the seven years since they began tracking.
He said the cheapest ticket for a seat is going for $245 but the average ticket price is around $700.
The Cowboys will face either the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers or New York Giants in the divisional round playoff game on Jan. 15 in Arlington.
Suspect arrested for stabbing two people
A man suspected of stabbing a 75-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman Tuesday was arrested in Fort Worth.
Howard Lewis Jones, 59, is in police custody facing charges of assault and injury to the elderly Wednesday.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
Comments