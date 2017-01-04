A 59-year-old man arrested in Fort Worth for stabbing two people

Police have arrested a man suspected of stabbing a man and a woman in a Fort Worth home on Tuesday.
Howard Lewis Jones, 59, who is also known as Howard Lewis Patterson, was in police custody facing assault and injury to the elderly charges on Wednesday, according to authorities.
Jones is suspected of stabbing a 54-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man who were each taken to a local hospital in critical condition. The injured man and woman had wounds to the neck and torso. Police found the wounded individuals shortly after 9:20 p.m. at a residence in the 3000 block of McLean Street.
One of the victims gave police information that led to the detention of the suspect, said Sgt. Marc Povero, police spokesman.
