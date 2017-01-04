Investigation into viral Fort Worth police arrest video completed

An internal police investigation into a widely circulated cellphone video that showed the heated encounter between a white Fort Worth officer and a black woman and her two daughters has been completed.
The involved officer, who arrested the woman and her two teenage daughters but not the man the woman had called police to report assaulting her 7-year-old son, will meet with Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald on Friday to learn the results of the investigation, Sgt. Marc Povero, police spokesman, confirmed.
An update on the investigation was initially provided by police officials Wednesday at a community meeting, NBC 5 reported.
“It is absolutely almost unheard of for us to move this fast on a case,” Assistant Chief Kenneth Dean said at a meeting of the Minority Leaders and Citizens Council, according to the TV station.
The arrest incident — which went viral on social media and led to accusations of racism against the officer — happened Dec. 21 in southwest Fort Worth.
Jacqueline Craig, 46, had called police to report that a man had assaulted her son for littering. Relatives said that a man in their neighborhood has grabbed the boy by the neck in an attempt to get him to pick up the trash.
When the officer arrived at the scene in the 7400 block of Rock Garden Trail, the situation quickly escalated.
The video shows the officer talking to the man who allegedly assaulted Craig’s son and then Craig. Craig can be heard telling the man that he should have alerted her if he believed her son had littered and that he didn’t have the right to put his hands on her son.
“Why don’t you teach your son not to litter?” the officer asked Craig.
“He can’t prove to me that my son littered,” Craig responded. “But it doesn’t matter if he did or didn’t, it doesn’t give him the right to put his hands on him.”
“Why not?” the officer responds.
The exchange immediately grows heated with Craig telling the officer that his question made her angry and the officer replying he would take her to jail if she continued yelling at him.
Craig and other women began shouting at the officer, which was captured on video being shot by Craig’s cousin Porsha Craver. Women crowded around the officer can be heard screaming profanity at the officer and calling him a “pig,” before walking toward him.
A struggle between the officer and Craig ensued and her daughter, Brea Hymond, 19, ran to stand in between the two, according to the video.
The officer wrestled Craig and Hymond to the ground, handcuffing arresting the two women and the juvenile. They were released from custody the next day.
The video of their arrests was posted to Facebook and received millions of views on social media. A longer video of the incident was posted to YouTube last week and has received 90,000 views.
The next night, about 100 people protested the officer’s actions at the old Tarrant County courthouse.
“I want this officer fired,” said Dominique Alexander, the leader of the Next Generation Action Network, which organized the protest. “I don’t want him to have the opportunity to resign. I don’t want him on paid administrative leave.”
In a news conference, Fort Worth officials criticized the officer’s actions, saying they were disturbed and outraged at what they saw on the arrest video.
Fitzgerald acknowledged that the officer acted rude but said, “I can’t call [the incident] racism.
Mayor Betsy Price said “we do have concerns about some of the actions seen on the video” but described the video as an “isolated incident.”
State Rep. Nicole Collier and U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey also spoke out against the officer.
“I was very disturbed by what I saw on the video,” Veasey said. “Just from I saw on the video, it appeared to me that the police officer there escalated the situation and was kind of being rude and condescending to the taxpayer and citizen that called police to the scene.”
An investigation into whether the neighborhood man assaulted Craig’s son is ongoing. Police have not dropped charges against Craig and Hymond for resisting arrest.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
