Some cans of 9Lives, EverPet and Special Kitty cat food recalled

The J.M Smucker Company has announced a recall of certain cans of 9Lives, EverPet and Special Kitty cat food shipped out between Dec. 20 and Tuesday.
The cat food is being recalled due to low levels of thiamine, which is essential for cats.
Cats fed diets low in thiamine for several weeks may be at risk for developing a thiamine deficiency. Early signs of thiamine deficiency may include decreased appetite, salivation, vomiting, and weight loss. In advanced cases, neurological signs can develop, which include the cat bending its neck towards the floor, wobbly walking, circling, falling, and seizures.
Smucker’s officials say cat owners shout contact their veterinarian immediately if their cat is displaying any of these symptoms. If treated promptly, thiamine deficiency is typically reversible.
The affected product was distributed to a limited number of retail customers from December 20 through Tuesday.
No illnesses related to this issue have been reported and the product is being recalled out of an abundance of caution, according to Smucker officials.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
For more information:
Consumers who have cans of cat food from the impacted lots should stop feeding it to their cats and call the company at 1-800-828-9980 Monday through Friday 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM EST or contact us at consumer.relations@jmsmucker.com
A list of the affected production lots is available on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website.
